Davidson Trust Co. Purchases 60 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.79. The company had a trading volume of 990,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,968. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.56.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

