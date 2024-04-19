Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $56.44 million and $2.97 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00054859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,889,207 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.