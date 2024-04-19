37,405 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.57. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.