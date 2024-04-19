AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 3.1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 2,030,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,129,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $853.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3,234.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,274,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 1,236,097 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 935.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 735,666 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

