Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.97 and last traded at $90.97. 543,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,985,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.04.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

