Financial Symmetry Inc Takes $2.27 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Symmetry Inc owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,855,000 after buying an additional 3,044,714 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,559,000 after buying an additional 2,807,481 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,788,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.75. 1,167,191 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

