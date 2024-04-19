F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 536,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,645. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

