Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.25. 27,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,978,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,333,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.