Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 40%

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) rose 40% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 318,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 139,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
