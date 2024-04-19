Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,335,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,771,049 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $46.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

