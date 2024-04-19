Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Down to $129.59

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $129.59, but opened at $126.87. Jabil shares last traded at $126.54, with a volume of 176,163 shares traded.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,177 shares of company stock worth $13,678,039. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

