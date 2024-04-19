Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 679,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,879,012 shares.The stock last traded at $64.44 and had previously closed at $64.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 429.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 604.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,037 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

