Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,451,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 16,426,969 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $5.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000.

