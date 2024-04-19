Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,451,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 16,426,969 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $5.79.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $598.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
