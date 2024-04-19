Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,451,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 16,426,969 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $5.79.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $598.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.