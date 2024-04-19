HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 155,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 478,285 shares.The stock last traded at $655.50 and had previously closed at $649.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

HubSpot Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $625.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,491. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $311,236,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

