VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $71.80 million and $2,844.56 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,038,849 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,035,715.61974819. The last known price of VerusCoin is 0.93821797 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,264.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

