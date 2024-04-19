Forte Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 3.6% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,878. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

