iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Forte Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.88. 488,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

