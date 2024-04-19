HTLF Bank Invests $7.84 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of HTLF Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 148,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 89,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.38. 1,149,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,695. The company has a market cap of $369.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

