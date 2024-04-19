Forte Asset Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Forte Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $284.39. 51,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,990. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $231.02 and a 12-month high of $300.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.49. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.