HTLF Bank Takes $1.49 Million Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of SLVO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7516 per share. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

(Free Report)

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.