HTLF Bank Takes $1.49 Million Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of SLVO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $83.20.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
