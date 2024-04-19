Forte Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 306,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,786. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

