Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.50. 805,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $263.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.57 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 628,184 shares of company stock valued at $184,794,698. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.87.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

