Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $506,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 416.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 2,171,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,972,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

