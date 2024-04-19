Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $5.48 on Friday, reaching $367.15. 1,221,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,508. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.48.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

