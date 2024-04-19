Cardano Price Hits $0.47 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $16.92 billion and $570.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.98 or 0.04779703 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00020931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,798,870,281 coins and its circulating supply is 35,624,671,813 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

