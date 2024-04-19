Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zelman & Associates. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $258.00 to $271.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $246.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $268.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $244.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $236.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

LOW traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $231.27. The company had a trading volume of 348,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,197. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

