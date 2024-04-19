Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHA traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.45. 155,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,910. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.