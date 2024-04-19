Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,451,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 956,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,773,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 537,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 244,427 shares during the last quarter.

PTNQ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.76. 6,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,590. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

