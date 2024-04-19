SFE Investment Counsel Makes New $307,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,992 shares of company stock worth $9,157,835 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

CRSP stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

