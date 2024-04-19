Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,498 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after buying an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,407,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,291,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN opened at $13.10 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

