Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $13.38 Per Share (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $13.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.45. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $12.38 per share.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of APD opened at $233.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $962,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.