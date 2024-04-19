Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

