Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 1.6%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.78 and last traded at $50.80. 7,121,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 5,285,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.