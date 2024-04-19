Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $80,000 Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $43.03 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

