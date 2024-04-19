Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $285.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $30.10 on Friday. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $94,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 197.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $8,184,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

