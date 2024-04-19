AIA Group Ltd Has $1.89 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $62.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. Onsemi has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.52.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

