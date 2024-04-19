1,712 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,734,000 after acquiring an additional 369,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after acquiring an additional 362,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average is $123.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

