Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Sells 259 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:APD opened at $233.03 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.64 and a 200 day moving average of $257.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

