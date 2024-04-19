Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $55,000 Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after buying an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,718,000 after buying an additional 261,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after buying an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.39. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $115.32.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

