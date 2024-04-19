Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,530 shares in the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $15,232,000. Barton Investment Management grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 391,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 59.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 231,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $33.01 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

