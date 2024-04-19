Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $59,000 in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 105.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $107.69 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $105.76 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.