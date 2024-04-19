FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $201.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $202.42. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $189.55 per share.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

FFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,758.33.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE FFH opened at C$1,504.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,453.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,306.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The firm has a market cap of C$33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$904.60 and a 52-week high of C$1,563.49.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. In other news, Director Brian Johnston Porter acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,509.40 per share, with a total value of C$150,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.