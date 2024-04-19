Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 171,131 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,131 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.83% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $22,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 82.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

