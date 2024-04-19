Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

BDN stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $731.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.