DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $138.63 Million

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $138.63 million and $43.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00125149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009002 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

