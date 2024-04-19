Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $198.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

