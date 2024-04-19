Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,994,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,023 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $94,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 165.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 32.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Performance

NYSE:AYX opened at $48.26 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.67 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker purchased 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal bought 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $440,952.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,928.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker bought 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $2,035,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 86,656 shares of company stock worth $4,137,803 in the last 90 days. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alteryx

About Alteryx

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.