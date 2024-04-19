William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 2.44%.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

WMPN stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 358,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

