Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,484 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.14% of British American Tobacco worth $80,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

