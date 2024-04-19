Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Issued By Zacks Research

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $59.75 on Friday. Terex has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,752.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

